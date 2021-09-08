Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.99

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 25823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

