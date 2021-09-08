Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.26 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $168.25 million and $15.26 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.71 or 0.07207985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.38 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.00724485 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

