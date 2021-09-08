Newton Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $12.29 million and $1.90 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00185561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.00 or 0.07217067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,051.88 or 0.99658127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00728425 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

