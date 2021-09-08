NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 44,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,837,038 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.79.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

