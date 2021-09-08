NextCapital Advisers Inc. Buys 218,565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,430,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average is $421.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

