NextCapital Advisers Inc. Purchases 24,811 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.90% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $167,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 25,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,621. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

