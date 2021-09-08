NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,383 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $181,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

