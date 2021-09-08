NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $93,490.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $93,490.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

