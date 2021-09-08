NFTify Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,409.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $72,409.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00177231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.91 or 0.07158285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.82 or 0.99554342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00724499 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

