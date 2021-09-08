NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $81,560.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00195373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.51 or 0.07255236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.86 or 1.00290613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00716571 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

