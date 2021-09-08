NFTX (NFTX) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. NFTX has a total market cap of $76.33 million and $3.79 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $162.30 or 0.00352461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.