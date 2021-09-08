NFX Coin (NFXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,069.00

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded up 115.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $315,522.32 and approximately $3,069.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFX Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFX Coin has traded 107.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

NFX Coin Coin Profile

NFX Coin (NFXC) is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 113,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 104,824,015 coins. NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

