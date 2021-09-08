Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $23.60 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,463.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,322.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.