Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,580 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Codexis worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 983,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

