Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 24,230 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Beam Therapeutics worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

