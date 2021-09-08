Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 27,531 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Elbit Systems worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.