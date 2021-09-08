Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,652,020 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,652,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.39% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.