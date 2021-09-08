Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.02 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.