Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $27,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

