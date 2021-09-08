Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 1,005.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,471 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.27% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 63.5% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTP opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

