Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.