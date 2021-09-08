Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 116,035 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bill.com worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $299.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total transaction of $572,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,559 shares of company stock worth $60,457,042 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.