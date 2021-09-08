Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 27,531 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Elbit Systems worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 194.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $147.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

