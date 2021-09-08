Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 899,089 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.91. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

