Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,012,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 8.68% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,455,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSI opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

