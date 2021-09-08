Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 241,020 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,020 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,669.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

