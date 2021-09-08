Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,653 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of Accolade worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

