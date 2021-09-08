Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of Calyxt worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.