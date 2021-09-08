Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Incyte by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,626 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Incyte by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 11.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.