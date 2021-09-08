Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $21,755,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

