Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,001 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

