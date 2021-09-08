Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.34 and a 200-day moving average of $439.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

