Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,628 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.73% of Cellectis worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cellectis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

