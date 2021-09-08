Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.73 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

GRMN opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

