Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.03 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

