Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.03 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

