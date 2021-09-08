Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Schrödinger stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,238 shares of company stock worth $56,680,575.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

