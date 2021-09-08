Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.06 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $4,730,912. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

