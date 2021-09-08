Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.82 Million Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,961 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Personalis worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Personalis by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $992.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,069 shares of company stock worth $2,743,771 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.