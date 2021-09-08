Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265,130 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.63% of AeroVironment worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.