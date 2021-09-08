Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.