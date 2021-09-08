Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

