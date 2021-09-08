Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

