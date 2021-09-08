Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,243,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

