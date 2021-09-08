Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Signify Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $351,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $430,000.

Signify Health stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

