Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,652,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.39% of Blade Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

