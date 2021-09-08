Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

