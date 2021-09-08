Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,363 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,188,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

SPLK opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.