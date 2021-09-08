Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.