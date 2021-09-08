Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $27,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.